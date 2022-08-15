Both Hawkeye kickers impress as the position battle heats up

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Gone are the days of Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak, the Iowa Hawkeye need a new kicker.

After things appeared bleak in the spring, Kirk Ferentz said he was pleased with the play of freshman Drew Stevens and redshirt sophomore Aaron Blom After Saturday’s open scrimmage.

“Big contrast from the field goal kicking from what (we) witnessed last spring.” Ferentz said. “We’re not out of the woods yet, I’m not pronouncing us ready to go.”

Drew Stevens said he was happy after he and Blom didn’t miss a kick in the scrimmage.

“I am ecstatic,” he said “But there’s always opportunities to be better. Make that ball go a little straighter, rotation a little better.”

Both Blom and Stevens know a healthy competition will give them the best chance at finding the perfect man for the job.

“At the end of the day our goal is to help the team,” Blom said Friday.

“I don’t think I’d be as good as I am without such a good kicker with me,” Stevens said. “(Blom) pushes me every day and makes me better,”

