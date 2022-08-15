Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase
Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street...
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket

Latest News

The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Palo woman pleads not guilty in death of stepmother
FILE - Dr. Ricardo Cruciani leaves the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, in New York, Feb. 21,...
Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail, sources say
A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match.
‘It was kind of like a miracle’: Woman donates kidney to older brother in need
‘Operation Cross Country XII’ has located and identified a multitude of victims of sex...
FBI led sex trafficking operation leads to identification and location of 84 minor victims