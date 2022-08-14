Starting the workweek with clouds and mild temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a seasonally cool and gloomy day across Eastern Iowa, with temperatures in the 70s. Tonight will be cool, with temperatures dropping into the low 60s and even the upper 50s in a few spots with a mostly cloudy sky. Fog is also expected to develop overnight, so you’ll probably need a few extra minutes on your Monday morning commute.

The fog will clear out by late Monday morning. However, clouds are expected to stay in the area throughout the day, with highs only reaching the upper 70s Monday afternoon. Monday night into Tuesday, a low-pressure system will move through the midwest ushering in rain chances mainly in the southwest of our area. However, isolated showers are possible South of Highway 30 Monday night. Rain chances could spread farther north if the system shifts farther north or east.

After the low clears out, most of the week looks dry, with another opportunity for showers and storms at the end of the week and next weekend.

