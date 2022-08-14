Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street close to Hidden Valley Apartments in Cedar Falls Saturday night. At the scene, officers found damage and other clues indicating that shots had been fired. Officers don’t believe anyone has been injured,

Those with information about the incident should contact the Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, or the Black Hawk County Dispatch.

