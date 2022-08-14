Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:35 p.m. Saturday night, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Center Point Ambulance Service, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, and Central City Fire Department went to the scene of a motorcycle accident in Central City on Highway 13 south of Al Waterhouse Avenue.

At the scene, crews learned that the driver, 58-year-old David Blauer from Marion, lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle and ended up in the median while traveling south in the northbound lanes. Blauer was not wearing a helmet. Center Point Ambulance took Blauer to St Luke’s for non-life threatening injuries.

Blauer is facing the following charges:

Driving while Barred

Wrong way on a 4 lane highway

Fail to Maintain Control

No Insurance

Operation without Registration

Blauer has active warrants for:

Harassment 1st

Felony Attempting to Elude

