Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:35 p.m. Saturday night, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Center Point Ambulance Service, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, and Central City Fire Department went to the scene of a motorcycle accident in Central City on Highway 13 south of Al Waterhouse Avenue.
At the scene, crews learned that the driver, 58-year-old David Blauer from Marion, lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle and ended up in the median while traveling south in the northbound lanes. Blauer was not wearing a helmet. Center Point Ambulance took Blauer to St Luke’s for non-life threatening injuries.
Blauer is facing the following charges:
- Driving while Barred
- Wrong way on a 4 lane highway
- Fail to Maintain Control
- No Insurance
- Operation without Registration
Blauer has active warrants for:
- Harassment 1st
- Felony Attempting to Elude
