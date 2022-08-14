Show You Care
Man in hospital following Officer Involved shooting

The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.
The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Lafayette in Waterloo Saturday after receiving a report of a man with a gun. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a weapon walking through the area.

The male refused to drop the weapon after officers asked multiple times and walked away from the police. The man continued to walk for several blocks and then brandished the weapon, afterwards the officers shot him. The man was then provided first aid and taken to a local hospital, he was later transported to the University of Iowa for additional treatment.

The officers were not harmed during the incident.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations will be the primary investigating agency for the incident.

