‘Hackathon’ coding event in Cedar Rapids helps nonprofit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit now has some new tools, thanks to a so-called “Hackathon” event Saturday.

The event was hosted by Devs Do Good. West Des Moines high school senior Connor Fogarty is behind the group, and said he did his first charity hackathon in eighth grade. “I really enjoyed the experience, but I wanted to make [an event] that was more accessible for students,” said Fogarty.

Over the course of 10 hours, eleven people holed up in a conference room at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center and worked on a data management system for the nonprofit Can Play.

“Can Play recently merged with another organization, and so they have kind of these disjointed data sources,” said Fogarty. “Our goal is to take these kind of distinct data sources and merge them together into one unified system.”

The event didn’t just provide a free solution to a complicated problem for a nonprofit. It also was a chance for students to learn more about coding and programming.

Hana Mohammed, a rising junior at Linn-Mar High School, was one of the people in attendance. She saw the Hackathon on Eventbrite and signed up because she was interested in learning something new.

“I’m on my school’s robotics team, but I mainly did hardware last year. And I was kind of wanting to move on to programming somehow. I thought this would be, like, a cool way to kind of figure out what it was like and get to know more about it,” said Mohammed.

For Fogarty, the event was a combination of helping a worthy cause, having fun, and connecting to new people. “I’ve learned a lot. My team, I hope, has learned a lot.”

Devs Do Good accepts project requests from nonprofits needing technology solutions.

