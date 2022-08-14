Show You Care
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase

The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 11:05 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Deputies traveled to 1138 Dubuque Road in search of 20-year-old Chloe Snider from Springville for a Felony Revocation Probation Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.

When they arrived at the scene they found Snider leaving the residence in a Blue 2011 Ford Focus. Snider was headed west on Highway 151. Snider sped off when Deputies tried to stop her car. Snider turned onto Partners Avenue in Marion before heading back onto 62nd Street to Highway 151 while Deputies followed. They continued west until Snider reached Highway 13 where she turned north and sped to over 100 mph. Deputies chased her north past Central City into Coggon on Highway 13 and then onto East Linn Street. Deputies followed Snider through Coggon, west onto Coggon Road, then to Troy Mills before traveling south onto Troy Mills Road. The chase ended when Snider lost control of her vehicle, ending up in the south ditch while trying to turn west onto Walker road at around 11:24 a.m.

Deputies learned that Snider was the only one in the car and took her into custody. Snider sustained minor injuries from the accident and Center Point Ambulance took her to a hospital. After treatment, she was taken to the Linn County Jail.

Snider is held under warrant and charged with the following:

  • Interference with Official Acts
  • Eluding
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving While License under Suspension
  • Numerous other traffic violations

The Iowa State Patrol, Troy Mills Fire, and Center Point Ambulance assisted the Linn County Deputies at the crash site.

