Comfortable Week Ahead

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What a great weather week we have in store. As a cold front treks to the south of the state, we are in a position to experience some great August weather. Highs from today through the week hover around 80 with lows near 60. Humidity levels remain low as well giving us a comfortable feel. Rain chances this week also remain low. Enjoy Your Sunday!

