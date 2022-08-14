Show You Care
7-year-old kid captain Audrey soaks in Kids Day with her favorite Hawkeye, Nico Ragaini

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Audrey Schneller from Waukee knows she has an important job on September 10th.

She’ll be Iowa’s kid captain in their matchup with Iowa State.

On Saturday she got to tour Kinnick Stadium with the other kid captains and watch practice from the field.

It’s pretty cool because I’ve never been in a football game before!” Audrey said. “It just feels so good!”

“She’s lighting up,” said her mom Amanda Schneller. “She loves attention so of course this is right up her alley.”

Audrey has a genetic mutation in the KIF-11 gene, it causes vision issues as well as microcephaly, or a small head, which could lead to developmental delays.

“We were told early on that she’d likely be legally blind but here she is today she’s thriving and it’s because of the intervention of what the children’s hospital has been able to do for us,” Amanda said.

