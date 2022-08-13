Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

“We were bad in every category,” Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve.

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In 2021, Iowa Hawkeye offense sat in the bottom half of the Big Ten in almost every offensive category.

“Last year we were bad in every category that there really was,” said senior quarterback Spencer Petras. “We need to be better everywhere every spot every situation.”

There is a competition for the starting quarterback spot in Iowa City, with Petras, junior Alex Padilla and redshirt freshman Joe Labas competing for the spot.

Petras said he’s focusing on improving himself.

“I’m excited to get back out there with the guys,” Petras said. “Every single spot, all 11 guys starting with me, need to be better.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide
generic crash
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle, with burglary tools...
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the 2022...
Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announces 2022 Kid Captains
Pryce Sandfort commits to Hawkeyes
Pryce Sandfort commits to Hawkeyes
Iowa’s Feuerbach to miss 2022-2023 season
Iowa’s Feuerbach to miss 2022-2023 season
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship