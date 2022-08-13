“We were bad in every category,” Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In 2021, Iowa Hawkeye offense sat in the bottom half of the Big Ten in almost every offensive category.

“Last year we were bad in every category that there really was,” said senior quarterback Spencer Petras. “We need to be better everywhere every spot every situation.”

There is a competition for the starting quarterback spot in Iowa City, with Petras, junior Alex Padilla and redshirt freshman Joe Labas competing for the spot.

Petras said he’s focusing on improving himself.

“I’m excited to get back out there with the guys,” Petras said. “Every single spot, all 11 guys starting with me, need to be better.”

