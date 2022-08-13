Today starts with rain and turns toasty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm front is generating a few showers this morning, mainly north. These look to clear the area by later this morning with skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. We have that warm front to thank for a more summery Saturday. Look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s in eastern Iowa this afternoon with a few near 90 in the south and west. Humidity will also be on the rise with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70 today and heat index values reaching into the low 90s. Temperatures begin cooling to end the weekend as a cold front follows. Sunday and next week looks quiet and seasonal with upper 70s to low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.