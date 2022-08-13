Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Today starts with rain and turns toasty

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring rain and a warm start to the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm front is generating a few showers this morning, mainly north. These look to clear the area by later this morning with skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. We have that warm front to thank for a more summery Saturday. Look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s in eastern Iowa this afternoon with a few near 90 in the south and west. Humidity will also be on the rise with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70 today and heat index values reaching into the low 90s. Temperatures begin cooling to end the weekend as a cold front follows. Sunday and next week looks quiet and seasonal with upper 70s to low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide
CRCSD
Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident
generic crash
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
Scattered clouds, and an outside chance at a shower.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, August 12
Scattered clouds that could contain an isolated shower.
A few showers possible tonight, hotter Saturday
Scattered clouds that could contain an isolated shower.
First Alert Forecast