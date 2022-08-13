Suspicious package found on Univ. of Iowa campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a tweet sent by the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 8:33 pm, officials are alerting people that a suspicious package was found on the north side of Schaeffer Hall.

Details are sparse, but University officials say that officers are on scene and ask that people avoid the area.

HAWK ALERT: Suspicious package on North side of Schaeffer Hall. Officers on scene, avoid the area. see https://t.co/RPMxzNr74A for further information. — University of Iowa Department of Public Safety (@UIowa_Police) August 13, 2022

Situation Update: Law enforcement specialists are on scene investigating. Please continue to avoid the area. — University of Iowa Department of Public Safety (@UIowa_Police) August 13, 2022

