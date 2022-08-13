Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Suspicious package found on Univ. of Iowa campus

University of Iowa campus.
University of Iowa campus.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a tweet sent by the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 8:33 pm, officials are alerting people that a suspicious package was found on the north side of Schaeffer Hall.

Details are sparse, but University officials say that officers are on scene and ask that people avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide
generic crash
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle, with burglary tools...
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student

Latest News

"We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve.
"We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve.
Our Town Marengo
Our Town: Marengo preserving history while revitalizing city
CRCSD
Cedar Rapids School District pays ransom in Cyber Security incident
Our Town Marengo
Our Town: Marengo preserving history while revitalizing city