Riley Moss growing from great player to great leader in fifth season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Riley Moss, like most of the eight returning starters on the Hawkeye defense, was non a highly-touted 5 star recruit.

“It’s an equal opportunity employer,” Moss said. You come in with stars and it really doesn’t matter if you work hard to do what you need to do you get the job done you’re going to play.”

Moss has played and he has grown. The 2021 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year is returning for his fifth season, and giving back to the younger players.

”It’s kind of crazy the full circle. When I was a young kid I had Jake Gervais he took me under his wing and now I’m able to do the same thing for the younger guys,” Moss said.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said Moss could see even more improvements.

“Usually if you have a guy that’s the defensive back of the year in the Big Ten he might want to slack off, but I’ve seen him in meeting rooms, in off-season programs, working his butt off to do better,” Parker said. “He was (relying) in the first couple years on his athletic ability, and now he’s taking steps forward understanding the game.”

“Every good team needs a good group of leaders,” Moss said. “It’s cool to take over that role and give back to younger guys.”

