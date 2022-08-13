Show You Care
Responders find body in structure fire(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:27 p.m. Friday night, the Guttenburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 38080 Great River Road.

At the scene, crews saw fire and smoke coming from the southern section of a mobile home. Responders noted that The homeowner’s vehicle was located in the driveway, but no one had seen the homeowners. The fire department fought the flames and successfully extinguished the fire, but the structure suffered heavy damage.

Responders found a body inside the structure and called the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office. and the Clayton County Medical Examiner to the scene. The body was taken to the Iowa State Laboratory in Ankeny to discern the cause of death and for identification. The victim’s name will not be released at this time.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner, Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire Department, Tuecke Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg Ambulance, Iowa State Fire Marshals, and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department helped the Guttenberg Fire Department during the incident.

