Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport

Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport(KWQC)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police.

Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m.

Police say a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Gaines Street and tried to make a left turn onto Locust Street when the vehicle was hit by a stolen Kia Sorento which was traveling westbound on Locust. The occupants of the Kia fled the scene, according to a press release.

Officers on the scene found the driver and sole occupant of the Civic, a 17-year-old boy, with serious injuries. He was first transported to a local hospital for treatment and later taken to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide
CRCSD
Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident
generic crash
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special...
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month

Latest News

Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge
Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge
Responders find body in structure fire
Responders find body in structure fire
Riley Moss growing from great player to great leader in fifth season
Riley Moss growing from great player to great leader in fifth season
Ely
Ely kicks off 150th birthday celebrations