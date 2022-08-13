Show You Care
Great nutritional options for your kids are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great, nutritional options for your kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Kids Nutritional Needs

Kids’ are most likely to be lacking calcium, iron, fiber, and omega-3 (DHA and EPA)

  • Calcium helps with bone and teeth health. Kids (especially girls) need to build strong bones while they are young to prevent osteoporosis later in life.
  • Sources include milk, cheese, yogurt, soymilk. Aim for low-fat or fat-free sources
  • Iron carries oxygen in the blood. A deficiency can lead to anemia. Kids’ are especially susceptible to low iron due to rapid growth and increased needs.
  • Iron is absorbed better if it is paired with vitamin C , like citrus fruits and orange juice
  • Sources include beef, chicken, pork, turkey, tuna, salmon, enriched grain products, beans, soybeans, and raw almonds
  • Fiber helps children maintain a healthy digestive tract. Eating a variety of whole grains, fruits and veggies can help children meet their recommended amount of fiber each day.
    • 1 – 3 years: 19 grams
    • 4 -6 years: 25 grams
    • 9 – 13: 31 grams
    • In order to meet the 19-31 grams each day, kids will need to include fiber at each meal and snack.

