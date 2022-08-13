CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great, nutritional options for your kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Kids Nutritional Needs

Kids’ are most likely to be lacking calcium, iron, fiber, and omega-3 (DHA and EPA)

Calcium helps with bone and teeth health. Kids (especially girls) need to build strong bones while they are young to prevent osteoporosis later in life.

Sources include milk, cheese, yogurt, soymilk. Aim for low-fat or fat-free sources

Iron carries oxygen in the blood. A deficiency can lead to anemia. Kids’ are especially susceptible to low iron due to rapid growth and increased needs.

Iron is absorbed better if it is paired with vitamin C , like citrus fruits and orange juice

Sources include beef, chicken, pork, turkey, tuna, salmon, enriched grain products, beans, soybeans, and raw almonds