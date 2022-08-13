Ending the weekend with seasonal temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a pleasant afternoon across Eastern Iowa with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and temperatures in the 80s and 90s south of Highway 20 and in the 70s and 80s along and north of Highway 20. Tonight will be quiet with overnight temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Sunday, we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow’s highs will be cooler than today’s, only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to more cloud cover, however, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine mixed in with the clouds.

The work week will start dry with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonal temperatures in the low 80s.

