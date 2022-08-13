Ely kicks off 150th birthday celebrations

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Ely is marking a milestone with a two-day event that kicked off on Friday - Ely’s Sesquicentennial celebration.

The city marked 150 years with a multitude of events, including a variety show, a “dad joke” competition, a kids movie, and learning sessions that focus on teaching about the City’s history.

Organizers say they hope this celebration can help preserve the city’s history for even its newest residents.

“The majority of our residents here are new so they don’t really know where Ely came from and what’s important in our history and so an event like this allows us to educate them on those things and give them a little bit more sense of ownership with the community,” said City Event Coordinator Callie Stulz-O’Brien.

A parade will kick off the list of events on Saturday.

