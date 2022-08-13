Cedar Rapids celebrates 50th anniversary of Noelridge Greenhouse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids showed off its green thumb on Friday for the 50th anniversary of the Noelridge Greenhouse.

The celebration had activities for kids and adults alike, drawing in new visitors and long-time patrons to the greenhouse.

“I’ve never been in this greenhouse I’ve walked around this park forever and I’ve always wanted to stop here and today was the day we came,” said Liz Everson.

The event included speeches by the director of Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation department as well as the mayor of Cedar Rapids Tiffany O’Donnell, as well as the unveiling of the new mural by Minneapolis artist Jordyn Brennan on the front of the greenhouse.

