Willie Ray hands out thousands of meals to the people of Kentucky suffering from severe flooding

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley has handed out thousands of meals to people in Eastern Kentucky following flooding that left hundreds of people homeless and at least 38-people dead.

This comes two years after Fairley fired up his grill and cooked for the people of Cedar Rapids following the August 10th derecho.

“When the power goes out, that’s when communities come together,” said Fairley. “Because things are kind of rough, and you need to find another way.”

Fairley plans on packing up and heading home Saturday but says the past two years have allowed him to learn how to better help when needed.

“I think I’m getting better at this,” he said. “Knowing what I need to have and how to orchestrate everything and being ready at a proper time. The hardest part is not knowing how many people are going to show up.”

