Tri-state groups campaign to end boating while intoxicated

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the “Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mother’s Against Drunk Drivers” are coming together to bring awareness of the dangers of operating a boat while impaired.

“The dangers are real,” said Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Alcohol impairment remains the number one contributing factor, when known, of boating incidents across the country. A relaxing day on the water can become the worst day in a person’s life in a matter of moments.”

Boating under the influence is illegal in the three states, and the goal of the campaign is to remind boaters to be safe and sober while having fun on the river. The groups also want to remind people that some prescription medications can make operating a recreational vessel unsafe, especially if mixing meds with alcohol.

“The effects of alcohol can be intensified when combined with wind and wave action and an extended time spent in the sun. Operators may not think they are under the influence, but their judgment, reaction time, balance and vision indicate that they are,” she said.

