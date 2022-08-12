Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide

Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Changes had to be made quickly at a fan favorite ride at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday.

Crews shut down the giant slide after several riders were hurt.

A KCCI photojournalist captured a video of the moment a child started crying after landing hard on the slide after being launched in the air.

A parent said both of her children were hurt on the slide.

“He went over a hump and flew off his mat, so I had to run up there and take him down and my daughter also flipped over too on the ride,” Lindsey Richard said.

The State Fair said a fresh coat of wax and brand-new burlap bags were the problem.

Ride operators have since removed some of the wax, and reopened the ride with more supervision.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle, with burglary tools...
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special...
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence adds additional stops in Iowa for later this month
Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan isn't running for president... yet. But this week he did...
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair
Afghan girls attend a class in an underground school, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, July 28,...
Afghan girls face uncertain future after 1 year of no school