Smyly stars as Cubs beat Reds in 2nd ‘Field of Dreams’ game

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The night began with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and his father emerging from the iconic cornstalks to play catch in the outfield, delighting the sellout crowd of 7,823. After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over.

Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game.

Seiya Suzuki reached three times and Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago in a throwback ballpark a short walk away from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.

i9 Fact Checker: Some groups airing political ads don’t disclose donors
Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game
