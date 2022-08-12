Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet.

However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season.

Hogan flipped burgers at the Iowa Pork Producers tent at the Iowa State Fair with fellow Republican, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday. He greeted voters and took pictures, looking very much like someone running for president. But he deflected only slightly when asked directly if he is in the race.

“I’m not running for president today,” Hogan said. “I’ve said I’m going to finish being governor until next January.”

But he made it clear he knows Iowa is a mandatory stop if he does enter the race, noting with pride he is the first 2024 hopeful to appear in the state.

“Why would you ever want to miss the Iowa state fair,” Hogan said. “It’s a great group of people, and it’s the heartland of America, and I’m really out here trying to meet folks and listen to what they’re concerned about.”

More than one million Iowans attend the State Fair each year. They come to see the cow made of butter, to eat those pork chops and baked goods and anything that can go on a stick. They bring their cows to be judged and to do some judging of their own, and that includes the presidential hopefuls.

“What I love about Iowa is anybody can come here and have an opportunity to pitch their ideas,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Iowans are engaged, they know what’s going on.”

Hogan nodded his head in agreement, sharing the sentiment about the state.

“Obviously it’s an important place to be whether you’re running or not, just because they have such an important role in the selection of the next President of the United States.”

Hogan had private meetings with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, several state GOP officials, and law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.