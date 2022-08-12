One dead, one injured in Benton County crash

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured in a crash in Benton County on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of 61st Street Lane and 30th Avenue, near Vinton.

State Patrol said a car was on 61st Street Lane while a truck was on 30th Avenue.

The truck pulled from a stop sign and hit the car. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the truck, 91-year-old Marion Schminke, died.

The driver of the car is in the hospital, but officials have not given an update on their condition.

