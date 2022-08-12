One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured in a crash in Benton County on Thursday.
The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of 61st Street Lane and 30th Avenue, near Vinton.
State Patrol said a car was on 61st Street Lane while a truck was on 30th Avenue.
The truck pulled from a stop sign and hit the car. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
The driver of the truck, 91-year-old Marion Schminke, died.
The driver of the car is in the hospital, but officials have not given an update on their condition.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.