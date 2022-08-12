Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

One dead, one injured in Benton County crash

A crash killed one person and hurt another in Benton County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured in a crash in Benton County on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of 61st Street Lane and 30th Avenue, near Vinton.

State Patrol said a car was on 61st Street Lane while a truck was on 30th Avenue.

The truck pulled from a stop sign and hit the car. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the truck, 91-year-old Marion Schminke, died.

The driver of the car is in the hospital, but officials have not given an update on their condition.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle, with burglary tools...
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant

Latest News

KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant that's coming to Cedar Rapids.
KHAK joins KCRG to talk about a new restaurant coming to Cedar Rapids
Several people were injured when a car crashed into a Decorah restaurant on Thursday morning.
Vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant, several injured
The FDA says at least 53 nutritional drinks are under a recall.
Company that makes protein shakes, milk alternatives issues recall
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is challenging an injunction on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill.
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill