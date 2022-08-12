Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice.

Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.

Due to liability concerns, the Skate Park was closed until the site can be cleaned and determined to be safe to reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922. Callers may remain anonymous.

