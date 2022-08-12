Show You Care
Kids shine in Field of Miracles Game

It wasn't just the pros who took to the field for a special game on Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It wasn’t just the pros who took to the field for a special game on Thursday.

The Miracle League of Dubuque and Fox Sports hosted the 2022 Field of Miracles Game.

The game gives people with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball just like the pros.

Thursday’s game had it all, including ghost players, and NCAA Baseball Champ Calvin Harris.

“It means everything to us because Lincoln doesn’t get a chance to do some of the things typical kids get to do so in this, Lincoln gets to be the superstar he really is,” Lisa Vogt said.

All the kids got their chance to shine in the game.

The Field of Miracles has both a Spring and Fall season in Dubuque.

