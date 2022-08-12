Show You Care
Former Vice President Mike Pence adds additional stops in Iowa for later this month

Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence(Gray)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Des Moines and Cumming, Iowa later this month to support conservative candidates and organizations ahead of the midterm elections.

These stops come in addition to a previously announced stop in Waverly, also planned for later this month.

Pence is expected to speak at noon at a lunch in support of Senator Chuck Grassley in Des Moines on August 19. He will then join Grassley and former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, along with other Iowa Republicans, at the Iowa State Fair.

Later that day, at 5:30 p.m., Pence will serve as a special guest at a Central Iowa House Party in support of the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition.

On Aug. 20, Pence will speak at the Bremer County Annual Summer Grill and Chill Fundraiser in Waverly. Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives Pat Grassley and State Representative Sandy Salmon will also be there.

Pence has already made previous stops in Iowa to support Congressman Randy Feenstra, and Congresswomen Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson.

