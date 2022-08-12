Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

A few showers possible tonight, hotter Saturday

A shower or two left, then warmer on Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A brief warm-up is ahead, but cooler temperatures return quickly.

A few showers are possible yet this evening into Saturday morning, but they will be very light and very scattered at best. In fact, most folks can expect partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures fall toward the low to mid 60s.

Saturday swings the other way ahead of a cold front, with southwesterly winds pushing highs back above normal. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s, and a chance for an additional shower or storm until the front passes by early afternoon for most.

Warmer highs are replaced by temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday and through the remainder of the 9-day forecast. The next chance for storms comes toward the end of the workweek, capping a mostly dry week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle, with burglary tools...
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student
generic crash
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis

Latest News

Scattered clouds that could contain an isolated shower.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, August 12
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
Another round of scattered showers today
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast