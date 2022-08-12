A few showers possible tonight, hotter Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A brief warm-up is ahead, but cooler temperatures return quickly.

A few showers are possible yet this evening into Saturday morning, but they will be very light and very scattered at best. In fact, most folks can expect partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures fall toward the low to mid 60s.

Saturday swings the other way ahead of a cold front, with southwesterly winds pushing highs back above normal. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s, and a chance for an additional shower or storm until the front passes by early afternoon for most.

Warmer highs are replaced by temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday and through the remainder of the 9-day forecast. The next chance for storms comes toward the end of the workweek, capping a mostly dry week.

