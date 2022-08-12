Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cow dies after head-on crash in Winneshiek County

A cow was killed after wandering onto a highway Monday evening.
A cow was killed after wandering onto a highway Monday evening.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNESHIEK, Iowa (KCRG) - A cow was killed after wandering onto a highway Monday evening.

Investigators say on August 8th at approximately 9:41 pm, a 2011 Chevy Silverado K2500 was traveling eastbound on US Highway 9 near Trout Creek Bridge when it struck a cow that was in the roadway. The cow was killed after impact with the truck.

The truck sustained approximately $15,000 worth of damage.

The driver was not cited in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle, with burglary tools...
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student
generic crash
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis

Latest News

The security threat caused the majority of district activities to close over the week while the...
Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident
Musser Skate Park closed
Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism
Boating under the influence is illegal in the three states, and the goal of the campaign is to...
Tri-state groups campaign to end boating while intoxicated
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special...
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month