Cow dies after head-on crash in Winneshiek County
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK, Iowa (KCRG) - A cow was killed after wandering onto a highway Monday evening.
Investigators say on August 8th at approximately 9:41 pm, a 2011 Chevy Silverado K2500 was traveling eastbound on US Highway 9 near Trout Creek Bridge when it struck a cow that was in the roadway. The cow was killed after impact with the truck.
The truck sustained approximately $15,000 worth of damage.
The driver was not cited in the incident.
