Company that makes protein shakes, milk alternatives issues recall

A company that makes popular protein shakes and milk alternatives has issued a voluntary recall...
A company that makes popular protein shakes and milk alternatives has issued a voluntary recall for numerous products due to potential bacterial contamination.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - A long list of nutritional drink brands made by Lyons Magnus have been recalled because of concerns about potential contamination by two types of bacteria that can make you really sick.

One of them is actually the same bacteria that prompted the Abbott baby food recall, though the FDA says the recalled products do not include products for infants.

Some popular items involved include products from Oatly, Horizon Vally Milk, Premiere Protein and Ensure.

This recall is voluntary and expands on another recall from a couple of weeks ago.

The FDA says, “The products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”

See the full list of the recalled products here.

