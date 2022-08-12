Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident

The security threat caused the majority of district activities to close over the week while the...
The security threat caused the majority of district activities to close over the week while the incident was addressed and even caused some employees to go unpaid for the week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter to families and staff members, the Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed that they did make a payment to a third party to ensure the information that may have been accessed was not released in the cyber security incident that took place in July.

The data exposed includes social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.

The security threat caused the majority of district activities to close over the week while the incident was addressed and even caused some employees to go unpaid for the week.

You can read the message the district sent to families and staff below:

Earlier this summer, we made you aware of a cyber security incident that was identified by CRCSD. Since this time, we have worked with our internal IT staff and third-party cyber security experts to help resolve this matter and to take steps to ensure something similar does not happen again.

As part of the process to resolve this matter, CRCSD made payment to a third-party entity to ensure critical information that may have been accessed was not released. We made this decision after consulting closely with cyber security experts and legal counsel and determining it was in the best interest of our school community.

We sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the matter and turn our focus to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. We look forward to the upcoming school year, and appreciate all of the amazing staff, students, and families who will make it a great year.

Sincerely,

Noreen Bush, Superintendent

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle, with burglary tools...
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student
generic crash
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis

Latest News

Musser Skate Park closed
Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism
A cow was killed after wandering onto a highway Monday evening.
Cow dies after head-on crash in Winneshiek County
Boating under the influence is illegal in the three states, and the goal of the campaign is to...
Tri-state groups campaign to end boating while intoxicated
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special...
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month