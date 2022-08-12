Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter to families and staff members, the Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed that they did make a payment to a third party to ensure the information that may have been accessed was not released in the cyber security incident that took place in July.

The data exposed includes social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.

The security threat caused the majority of district activities to close over the week while the incident was addressed and even caused some employees to go unpaid for the week.

You can read the message the district sent to families and staff below:

Earlier this summer, we made you aware of a cyber security incident that was identified by CRCSD. Since this time, we have worked with our internal IT staff and third-party cyber security experts to help resolve this matter and to take steps to ensure something similar does not happen again.

As part of the process to resolve this matter, CRCSD made payment to a third-party entity to ensure critical information that may have been accessed was not released. We made this decision after consulting closely with cyber security experts and legal counsel and determining it was in the best interest of our school community.

We sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the matter and turn our focus to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. We look forward to the upcoming school year, and appreciate all of the amazing staff, students, and families who will make it a great year.

Sincerely,

Noreen Bush, Superintendent

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.