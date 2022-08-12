Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special light attractions, games and more when it returns on August 27.

Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the details on Friday, saying the seventh annual Market After Dark will run from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Vendors will be stationed all around the market, along with various musical performances.

Organizers said the event is known for its unique atmosphere, where people 21 years of age and older can take part in an open-container environment within the designated market area. The open container policy begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

“Market After Dark is a terrific opportunity to bring the community to our vibrant and fun Downtown District,” said Doug Neumann, executive director of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. “We look forward to this event every year as it supports local businesses, entrepreneurs and our surrounding communities.”

For more information, click here.

