Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Another round of scattered showers today

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring another chance for rain.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered, light rain showers are possible today as yesterday’s cold front stalls over eastern Iowa. Rain is expected to be a bit more widespread but totals are again expected to be light. Rain lasts through the morning, ending early this afternoon. As a warm front lifts across the region tonight and tomorrow, a few more showers may be able to get going, but most form over Minnesota and Wisconsin so this chance is more limited. Behind the warm front, look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s in eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Next week looks quiet and seasonal with upper 70s to low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle, with burglary tools...
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Iowa State University
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, August 12
Thursday evening, August 11
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, August 11
Showers are possible again on Friday.
A few showers and storms Thursday evening