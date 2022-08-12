Another round of scattered showers today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered, light rain showers are possible today as yesterday’s cold front stalls over eastern Iowa. Rain is expected to be a bit more widespread but totals are again expected to be light. Rain lasts through the morning, ending early this afternoon. As a warm front lifts across the region tonight and tomorrow, a few more showers may be able to get going, but most form over Minnesota and Wisconsin so this chance is more limited. Behind the warm front, look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s in eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Next week looks quiet and seasonal with upper 70s to low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Have a great weekend!

