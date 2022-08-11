Waterloo police use taser to arrest man threatening people with a knife

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police had to use a taser on a man after they said he threatened people with a knife on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of the 3400 block of West 9th Street just after 8 a.m. where they said people reported the man threatened them.

Police said they found the man brandishing a knife near San Marnan Drive.

Officers said they had to use their taser to take the man into custody. He’s now undergoing a mental evaluation.

