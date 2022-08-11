Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Waterloo police use taser to arrest man threatening people with a knife

Waterloo Police had to use a taser on a man after they said he threatened people with a knife on Thursday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police had to use a taser on a man after they said he threatened people with a knife on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of the 3400 block of West 9th Street just after 8 a.m. where they said people reported the man threatened them.

Police said they found the man brandishing a knife near San Marnan Drive.

Officers said they had to use their taser to take the man into custody. He’s now undergoing a mental evaluation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Police are asking for help locating Maleah Madley, 12, who was last seen on August 9.
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties

Latest News

Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student
generic crash
Nashua man dies in motorcycle crash
An opening ceremony was held Thursday morning as the 2022 Iowa State Fair officially kicked off.
Iowa State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony
Waterloo Police had to use a taser on a man after they said he threatened people with a knife...
Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife