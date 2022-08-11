Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Riverside.

Officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle in a parking lot outside Riverside Casino, located at 3184 Highway 22, at about 12:30 a.m.

Deputies said they found a stolen Surface Pro tablet, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools inside the stolen vehicle.

Deputies said they arrested Sheila Stauffer, 39, of Iowa City. She is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

They also said they arrested Dustin Martin, 33, of North Liberty. He is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription pills, possession of burglary tools, driving under suspension, third degree theft, and three counts of fifth degree theft.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.