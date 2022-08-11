Show You Care
Police, Iowa State Fair security work together to ensure safety

The Iowa State Fair kicks off in Des Moines on Thursday, and police say they're working with fair security to make sure the event is safe and secure.
By WOI
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa State Fair kicks off in Des Moines on Thursday, and police said they’re working with fair security to make sure the event is safe and secure.

It is part of a plan the department has been working on for the past year, in which the police department will work with fair police to ensure double the protection.

Des Moines Police said they have made adjustments, including new technology, which will allow them to have their eyes and ears focused on the fairgrounds.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said their safety plan does not end when the fair does.

“The day after the fair ends this year, we’ll start planning for 2023. So it’s something that’s very well-thought-out,” Parizek said. “And the goal is to find that balance of atmosphere, accessibility and security and I think we’ve nailed it.”

The fair runs through Aug. 21.

