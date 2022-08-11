Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Nashua man dies in motorcycle crash

A 26-year-old man from Nashua is dead after the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says he crashed his motorcycle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old Nashua man died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 8 a.m. on Old Stage Road, between Decorah and Waukon.

The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg was riding his motorcycle when he hit gravel on a curve, causing it to lose traction and go into the ditch when the rear tire caught traction causing it to flip.

Diesburg died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Police are asking for help locating Maleah Madley, 12, who was last seen on August 9.
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties

Latest News

Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student
An opening ceremony was held Thursday morning as the 2022 Iowa State Fair officially kicked off.
Iowa State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony
Iowa State University has confirmed a student died at an apartment complex on Wednesday.
Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student
A 26 year old man from Nashua is dead after the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says he...
Nashua man dies in motorcycle crash