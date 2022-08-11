Nashua man dies in motorcycle crash

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old Nashua man died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 8 a.m. on Old Stage Road, between Decorah and Waukon.

The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg was riding his motorcycle when he hit gravel on a curve, causing it to lose traction and go into the ditch when the rear tire caught traction causing it to flip.

Diesburg died at the scene.

