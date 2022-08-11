Show You Care
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street.

Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the restaurant and failed to stop her 2013 Ford Expedition. The vehicle then crashed into the restaurant causing extensive damage and injuries to multiple patrons inside.

Winneshiek County ambulance transported a reported total of 5 victims to the emergency room for non-life threatening injuries.

Decorah Fire had to free Boice from her vehicle. She was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

