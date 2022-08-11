Show You Care
More than 100 people prep corn ahead of 2022 St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 100 people gathered at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning to husk and clean 15,000 ears of corn ahead of this year’s Sweet Corn Festival.

Volunteers started arriving at about 8 a.m., and work began at 9 a.m.

The festival, which kicks off on Friday night, typically draws in roughly 25-30,000 people each year.

More than 100 people are prepping corn on Thursday ahead of the Sweet Corn Festival's kickoff on Friday.(KCRG)
More than 100 people are prepping corn on Thursday ahead of the Sweet Corn Festival's kickoff on Friday.(KCRG)
