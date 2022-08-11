Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

As MLB considers future game sites, check out these ideas

FILE - People work at the site of the Sphinx and the Giza Pyramids, in Giza, Egypt, Wednesday,...
FILE - People work at the site of the Sphinx and the Giza Pyramids, in Giza, Egypt, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The second “Field of Dreams” baseball game is Thursday night, Aug. 11, 2022, in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, near the site of the beloved 1989 movie. If Major League Baseball is looking for another place for a game, oh man, do we have some fun ideas. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)(Nariman El-Mofty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The second “Field of Dreams” game is Thursday night in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, near the site of the beloved 1989 movie.

Major League Baseball wants to wait before making a decision on a third date in Dyersville.

It has been in contact with multiple cities about future games. In the meantime, The Associated Press asked several sports and entertainment figures where they would take a major league game if they had a choice, and they responded with sites all over the world.

Egypt, Australia, Rome and a hot dog place in Pennsylvania were among the suggestions.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Police are asking for help locating Maleah Madley, 12, who was last seen on August 9.
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties

Latest News

UNI’s new offense focused on putting points on the scoreboard
UNI’s new offense focused on putting points on the scoreboard
Fans on site of the Field of Dreams
2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction
Principal Park, Des Moines - Iowa Cubs
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm
Field of Dreams graphic featuring the Quad City River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels
River Bandits beat Kernels in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams