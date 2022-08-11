Show You Care
Marshall County investigating possible human remains located in Iowa river

The suspected human remains will be sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th at approximately 4:00 pm, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were directed to a remote area in the Iowa river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by Marshall County Conservation staff during a biological and wildlife survey.

Officials say that the jawbone was intact but deteriorated, indicating that it was several years old. Investigators conducted a more thorough search of the area and located three additional potential human bones.

The suspected human remains will be sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing. If the remains prove to be human, additional forensics testing will take place.

