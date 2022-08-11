Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday

It's finally that time of the year again, the Iowa State Fair officially kicks off.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair officially kicks off on Thursday, but organizers got the party started Wednesday with the annual State Fair Parade in Des Moines, featuring high school marching bands and plenty of floats.

Judges gave out awards for best band, horse, and other categories.

The fair runs from Aug. 11 through Aug. 21. The annual event features 4H and FFA exhibits, animals, rides, and of course fair food.

This year there are more than 50 new food options like Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle on a Stick, Egg-O-Fuego eggs, Spam Curds and Snake Bite Nachos. See the full list of new foods here.

However, like every year, there can only be one “best new food.”

This year’s top three choices include the “OMG Chicken Sandwich,” featuring a chicken battered and covered in sugar corn flakes, on a glazed donut, with bacon; the “Pork Picnic in a Cup,” with layers of barbeque pulled-pork, baked beans, and coleslaw, garnished with brown sugar pork belly; and “The Finisher, an extra-large potato that comes layered with chopped brisket, smoked pulled-pork, and bacon brisket mac-&-cheese.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Police are asking for help locating Maleah Madley, 12, who was last seen on August 9.
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties

Latest News

It's finally that time of the year again, the Iowa State Fair officially kicks off.
Iowa State Fair kicks off, more than 50 new food options this year
Lower gas prices have many Americans wondering if we've finally turned a corner on inflation.
Gas prices continue to decline
The Chicago Cubs are set to take on the Cincinnati Reds in the cornfields of Dyersville...
Cubs play Reds at Field of Dreams Thursday
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle, with burglary tools...
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside