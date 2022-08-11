Show You Care
A few showers and storms Thursday evening

A few showers and storms remain possible through the evening, with additional showers for part of Friday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a few showers and storms yet this evening, but most miss out on any rainfall of substance.

The most likely area to see additional rainfall is now generally west of a line from Decorah through West Branch. Some isolated spots could get a brief downpour or some small hail before activity generally tends to diminish a bit after dark. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most tonight as lows fall toward the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday carries another chance for some showers and storms, especially near or after daybreak. Then, a gradual clearing trend takes place toward the evening. highs reach the 70s again, staying relatively cool.

That trend reverses toward the weekend, as highs jump into the mid and upper 80s both days, especially on Saturday. A few storms could take place Saturday, but then we’ll settle in for several dry days to follow.

Highs also fall a bit after the weekend, back toward the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

