Dubuque hospital launches ‘Senior Student Promise Program’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has partnered with several area colleges and universities to create a program for area students pursuing various degrees and employment in the healthcare industry.

The program, which is open to students who are set to graduate in 2022 or 2023, will offer financial aid and employment to those students in a unit or department at Finley Hospital that needs staffing.

Students who qualify for the program will receive up to $20,000 in financial support to help students offset costs of attendance tuition, fees, books, supplies, etc.

“UnityPoint Health – Dubuque is committed to fostering a unique partnership with area colleges that enables students to foster a passionate career in healthcare,” Chad Wolbers, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Dubuque, said. “By offering financial support and setting these students up for future success, we are thrilled to provide ways for new individuals to join our teams in showing our patients and community how much they matter to this world. It is a true honor to begin doing work that can make a significant impact in our healthcare workforce for many years to come.”

Officials for the hospital and schools applaud the program too for its focus on keeping graduates in the Tri-State area when they join the workforce.

“We are committed to our support of UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital’s financial incentives to the University of Dubuque’s undergraduate and graduate students,” Neil MacNaughton, PhD, RN, head of the Department of Nursing at the University of Dubuque, said. “This assistance will aid in the attraction and retention of high-quality nurses and other disciplines to work at Finley and remain in the Dubuque area.”

To learn more about the program, click the link here.

