Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colesburg man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into and burglarized Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary school and one of its concession stands on separate occasions.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Bailey, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the incidents.

Criminal complaints say Bailey allegedly broke into a concession stand at the school’s softball complex on July 27. The Colesburg Community Development Group reported to law enforcement that two steel doors had been pried open.

Criminal complaints said the second incident happened on Aug. 2 when Bailey allegedly forced his way into the school building using a battery operated grinder, damaging the entryway door. The documents say Bailey destroyed school cabinets while committing the burglary, and he left open a freezer door, which caused the food inside to spoil. Officials estimated the total damage to be more than $1,500.

The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant at Bailey’s home on Aug. 4, where they found several of the stolen items, along with candy bars from the concession stand and the pry bar that was used to gain entry. The total value of the items stolen was estimated at more than $1,500.

Bailey faces two charges of second degree criminal mischief, second degree theft, two counts of third degree burglary, and two counts of possession of burglary tools.

