Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance to the teen before he was airlifted to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

Several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating this death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Police are asking for help locating Maleah Madley, 12, who was last seen on August 9.
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties

Latest News

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
FILE - People work at the site of the Sphinx and the Giza Pyramids, in Giza, Egypt, Wednesday,...
As MLB considers future game sites, check out these ideas
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo
Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes are giving Americans a little bit of...
US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years