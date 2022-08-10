Shower Chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a mostly clear and comfortable night, a cold front approaches. This front will move in from the northeast and back its way to the west. In the vicinity of this front, we can expect more clouds and some scattered showers. The showers remain on the light side and should be west and south by the time the MLB Field of Dreams game takes place. Heading into the weekend a warm front moves into the state sparking a few more showers and storms. Have a great night!

