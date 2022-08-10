River Bandits beat Kernels in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 7-2 in the first ever Minor League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams on Tuesday.

The River Bandits donned the retro uniforms of the Davenport Blue Sox (their team name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons).

The Kernels wore the uniforms of the Cedar Rapids Bunnies (their name from 1904-1932).

It was a day to remember for many of the players and fans who had never been to the iconic movie site before Tuesday’s game.

The players said from their police escort from Farley, to arriving at the field, they felt like the red carpet had been rolled out for them ahead of their game.

Before they arrived, they said getting on the bus seemed like a normal game day, but after they got to the field it was a whole different ball game. With the cameras and extra media attention, they said they felt like they were a part of the big leagues.

But Tuesday’s game was a precursor to the Major League Game that will bring even more national attention to the movie site and the town of Dyersville.

Earlier this month, business owners in Dyersville told TV9 they feel better prepared for the influx of visitors.

The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will play in the second-ever MLB game at the Field of Dreams on Thursday. Both teams unveiled the retro uniforms they’ll be wearing during the game earlier this week.

